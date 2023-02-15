Seven people survived a shipwreck off of Libyan shores and at least 73 migrants and refugees are missing and presumed dead. The migrants were bound for Europe. At least 11 bodies have been recovered from the wreck that occurred on Tuesday.

This shipwreck is the latest tragedy in the central Mediterranean, a route popular for migrants to cross into Europe. Since 2014, 25,821 migrants and refugees have gone missing in the Mediterranean. Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for refugees and asylum seekers from Africa and the Middle East trying to cross into Europe. A controversial migration agreement was renewed this month between Italy and Libya for three years. Humanitarian organizations are concerned that the agreement may facilitate returning migrants and refugees to serious human rights violations and could make Italy and the European Union complicit in these crimes.

Since January 29, at least 531 migrants have been stopped by the Libyan coast guard and returned to LIbya. In September 2022, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court found that crimes committed against migrants and refugees may constitute crimes against humanity or war crimes.

Read More: UN says 73 people presumed dead in shipwreck off Libya