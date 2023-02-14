Two Palestinians killed in latest Israeli raids in West Bank

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as deadly raids have intensified in the occupied territories. A 17 year-old, Mahmoud Majed Mohammad al-Ayedi, was shot on Tuesday morning during a raid on the Far’a refugee camp in the governorate of Tubas.

25-year-old Haroun Abu Aram also died on Tuesday separately, as he succumbed to gunshot wounds he received on January 1, 2021. In the Hebron area of the southern West Bank, where he was shot, close to 1,000 people are facing the threat of displacement. Israel has killed 50 Palestinian people in the 45 days since 2023 began.

