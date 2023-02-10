Trio Arrested in COVID PPE Fraud Probe

Three individuals have been arrested for their involvement in a Covid-19 PPE scam that may have cost several different companies millions of dollars. The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) stated that the individuals were arrested after two properties located in the Loughborough and Lytham St. Annes areas were searched. The suspects are a man in his fifties, his wife, and a second 39-year-old man.

The individuals are suspected of setting up a fake company in the UK for the purpose of selling personal protective equipment during the height of the pandemic. The female suspect is accused of helping to lauder the proceeds of the fraud scheme. The individuals signed deals to sell nitrile gloves in the US and Germany. The deals totaled $35 million, and an upfront fee was paid by the companies into a holding account controlled by the fraudsters. The fraudsters accessed the funds without delivering the PPE.

