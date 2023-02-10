Global RiskNews Briefs

Cameroon restricts Eq Guinea border activity over fever deaths

10 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Cameroon has restricted movement along its border with Equatorial Guinea after unexplained deaths resulted from an unknown illness. The illness causes hemorrhagic fever according to Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda. The restrictions were imposed to reduce the chance of importing the disease into the country. 

Cameroon wants to be able to detect any case as quickly as possible. Investigations on the disease are underway and epidemiological surveillance has been supported by experts with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health ORganization. Equatorial Guinea registered this unusual epidemiological situation over the past weeks that has caused nine deaths.

Read More: Cameroon restricts Eq Guinea border activity over fever deaths

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Equatorial Guinea ruling party wins 99% of votes in early results

November 21, 2022

At least eight dead in crush at Africa Cup of Nations game in Cameroon

January 25, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2