Cameroon restricts Eq Guinea border activity over fever deaths

Cameroon has restricted movement along its border with Equatorial Guinea after unexplained deaths resulted from an unknown illness. The illness causes hemorrhagic fever according to Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda. The restrictions were imposed to reduce the chance of importing the disease into the country.

Cameroon wants to be able to detect any case as quickly as possible. Investigations on the disease are underway and epidemiological surveillance has been supported by experts with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health ORganization. Equatorial Guinea registered this unusual epidemiological situation over the past weeks that has caused nine deaths.

