North Korea shows off possible new ICBM at huge military parade

North Korea held a nighttime ceremony in the capital of Pyongyang where its largest nuclear missiles were paraded through the city. The parade appeared to include a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the parade on Wednesday night.

The parade marked the 75th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s army. The parade featured ICBMs, nuclear missiles and other nuclear-capable weapons. There were at least 11 Hwasong-17 ICBMs featured in the parade in addition to the new ICBM. In 2020, only four Hwasong-17s had ever appeared at once during the parade. North Korean military parades are monitored by external governments because they frequently feature newly developed weapons to be tested or deployed by North Korea.

