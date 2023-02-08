CyberNews Briefs

UK Metal Engineering Firm Vesuvius Hit by Cyber-Attack

08 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

A UK-based molten metal flow engineering company has been hit with a cyberattack. The company, Vesuvius, issued a public alert on February 6 confirming the cyber incident and stating that it involved unauthorized system access. The company did not provide information about the nature and scope of the incident. Additionally, the identity of the attacker or group remains unclear. Vesuvius confirmed that it took the necessary steps to investigate and respond to the incident once it was detected, and will continue to work with cyber security experts to identify the extend of the issue. Vesuvius also stated that it was looking to determine the attack’s impact on production.

On February 6, the London Stock Exchange traded company’s shares fell 3.8%. The attack against Vesuvius is the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting UK entities across numerous industries.

