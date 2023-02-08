Finland’s Most-Wanted Hacker Nabbed in France

A 25-year-old Finnish man named Julius “Zeekill” Kivimaki has been arrested in France and charged with extorting a local online psychotherapy practice. According to authorities, Kivimaki released the therapy notes for more than 22,000 patients online. The attack against the psychotherapy practice is just one of the tens of thousands of cybercrimes that Kivimaki has been accused of. Until his arrest, he had been in hiding after failing to appear at court in Finland, resulting in an international warrant for his arrest.

Kivimaki was arrested in absentia in Finland for the crime against the psychotherapy center. The breach occurred in October 2020 and the threat actor allegedly used the handle “Ransom Man” during the attack. After the healthcare center refused to give into ransom demands, he began to extort individual patients. When this proved to be unsuccessful, he published the entire database online. However, security experts examining the file found that Kivimaki accidentally included a copy of their entire home folder, pointing to his involvement as the perpetrator.

