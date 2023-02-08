CyberNews Briefs

Finland’s Most-Wanted Hacker Nabbed in France

08 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

A 25-year-old Finnish man named Julius “Zeekill” Kivimaki has been arrested in France and charged with extorting a local online psychotherapy practice. According to authorities, Kivimaki released the therapy notes for more than 22,000 patients online. The attack against the psychotherapy practice is just one of the tens of thousands of cybercrimes that Kivimaki has been accused of. Until his arrest, he had been in hiding after failing to appear at court in Finland, resulting in an international warrant for his arrest.

Kivimaki was arrested in absentia in Finland for the crime against the psychotherapy center. The breach occurred in October 2020 and the threat actor allegedly used the handle “Ransom Man” during the attack. After the healthcare center refused to give into ransom demands, he began to extort individual patients. When this proved to be unsuccessful, he published the entire database online. However, security experts examining the file found that Kivimaki accidentally included a copy of their entire home folder, pointing to his involvement as the perpetrator.

Read More: Finland’s Most-Wanted Hacker Nabbed in France

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

UK Metal Engineering Firm Vesuvius Hit by Cyber-Attack

February 8, 2023

A Conversation with OODA Network Expert Kristin Del Rosso on Cybersecurity and National Vulnerability Database Research

February 7, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2