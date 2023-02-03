Spain, Morocco seek reset of testy relationship at Rabat summit

Spain and Morocco have agreed to set aside their differences to repair their relationship according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The relationship between the two countries have often been marked by disputes over migration and territory. The two countries signed almost 20 agreements to boost trade and investment, including credit lines of up to 800 million euros at a summit in Rabat.

The two countries have had disputes over Spain’s enclaves in North Africa, the arrival of refugees and migrants in Spain through Morocco and Morocco’s disputes with rebels over the Western Sahara region. Last year, Spain and Morocco agreed to open a first customs control point at the enclave of Ceuta. Sanchez restored cordial relations with Rabat in March of 2022. Morocco stated Spain’s upcoming presidency of the European Union would make it possible for the country to act as a channel for better relations between Morocco and the bloc.

