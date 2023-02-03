Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister

Israel and Sudan have finalized a peace agreement to be signed later on in 2023 according to the ISraeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen’s announcement on Thursday. Cohen traveled back from Sudan’s capital Khartoum and said that the trip was made with the support of the United States and that the peace agreement would be signed in a signing ceremony in Washington DC. The agreement will be signed after a transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government.

This peace deal has a large amount of symbolism for the two countries. Khartoum was the city where the Arab countries had historically decided to not negotiate with Israel, recognize Israel or have peaceful relations with Israel. Sudan had been part of the original Abraham Accord normalization agreements brokered by the former US President Donald Trump. However, after a military coup in Sudan in October of 2021, the final steps of the process were stalled. The peace agreement hopes to promote regional stability and contribute to the national security of the State of Israel.

