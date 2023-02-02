Russia planning 24 February offensive, Ukrainian defense minister says

Russia is preparing a major new offensive according to Ukraine’s defense minister. The defense minister has warned that the offensive could come as soon as February 24. Oleski Reznikov said Moscow has amassed thousands of troops and could possible try an attack to mark the anniversary of the initial invasion.

During the current fighting, three people have died in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk and eight others were wounded in the city in Donetsk when a Russian missile struck a residential building. The injury toll is expected to rise as rescuers filter through the wreckage. Ukraine has renewed calls for fighter jets to protect itself from air attacks. The US, UK and Germany have recently agreed to send Ukraine tanks. Despite some fighting in the eastern Donbas region, the war has almost entered a stalemate after Ukraine retook the city of Kherson. Besides the Russian seizure of Soledar, neither Kyiv or Moscow have made major territorial advances. A Russian spring offensive, resulting in a Ukrainian counter-offensive, has long been considered likely.

