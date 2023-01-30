Pope Francis is visiting the war-torn nation of the Democratic Republic of Congo to boost the sense of community. The Catholic Church plays a large role in education and healthcare systems in the country. Pope Francis will be holding Mass on Wednesday in the town of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

It has been 37 years since the last visit of a pope to the country. Over the last 30 years, the country has been in turmoil. Between 1998 and 2007, almost 5.4 million lives were lost due to humanitarian crises or conflicts. Over 120 rebel groups reside in eastern Congo as of 2020. The pope is traveling to Congo with messages of peace and comfort.

Read More: Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace