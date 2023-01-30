Global RiskNews Briefs

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

30 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Pope Francis is visiting the war-torn nation of the Democratic Republic of Congo to boost the sense of community. The Catholic Church plays a large role in education and healthcare systems in the country. Pope Francis will be holding Mass on Wednesday in the town of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. 

It has been 37 years since the last visit of a pope to the country. Over the last 30 years, the country has been in turmoil. Between 1998 and 2007, almost 5.4 million lives were lost due to humanitarian crises or conflicts. Over 120 rebel groups reside in eastern Congo as of 2020. The pope is traveling to Congo with messages of peace and comfort.

Read More: Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Xi, Scholz warn against ‘irresponsible’ nuclear threats over Ukraine

November 4, 2022

Tigrayan forces accept immediate ceasefire and AU-led peace talks with Ethiopia govt

September 12, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2