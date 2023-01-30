Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 32 killed after attack in Peshawar

30 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

At least 150 people have been injured and 32 have been killed in a bombing at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. The explosion destroyed part of the building and officials say that there are people trapped under the debris. Most of the people who died were members of the police force, it is believed that they were the target of the attack. 

No group has claimed the attack and reports of how the attack occurred have not been confirmed. It is thought that 300-400 police officials were present in the area at the time of the blast. The explosion occurred around 8:30 GMT during afternoon prayers in Peshawar. The city is near the country’s border with Afghanistan. Rescue operations are continuing inside the mosque.

