A deadly raid in the occupied West Bank has created anger in Gaza. Rockets were fired into Israel and hundreds of Palestinians are holding vigils and rallies to condemn the attack. Nine Palestinians were killed in the raid on Thursday in Jenin. After the attack, Gaza’s armed groups declared a state of high alert.

After the announcement, two rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza, the attack was claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The two rockets were shot down, and ISrael carried out air attacks on locations in Gaza it says are used by armed groups. Israel had not carried out a raid on this scale in Jenin in years, however, it is part of an intensified military incursion by the Israeli army into the occupied West Bank. The incursions have killed at least 200 Palestinians in the past year.

Read More: Rockets, air attacks in Gaza follow deadly Israeli raid in Jenin