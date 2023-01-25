Russia scorns Germany for sending Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Moscow has spoken out against Germany’s move to provide battle tanks to Ukraine. Russia accused Germany of abandoning its historical responsibility to Russia after its war crimes committed in World War II.

The Russian embassy in Germany stated on Wednesday that the decision to send 14 german-made Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv would worsen the war in Ukraine to a new level. Russia claimed this would lead to permanent escalation. Russia claimed the move destroys Russian-German relations and any remnants of mutual trust between the two countries. Kyiv had been calling for Western tanks for months to give troops firepower and mobility to recapture occupied territory in the east and south. Germany’s move will pave the way for Poland, Finland and other European countries to send their own Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

