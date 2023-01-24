Zendesk Hacked After Employees Fall for Phishing Attack

Zendesk, a customer service solutions provider, has suffered from a data breach that occurred due to a SMS phishing attack launched against its employees. At least one employee fell for the phishing attack, enabling the attackers to steal the employee’s credentials. Last week, cryptocurrency trading and portfolio management company Coinigy revealed that Zendesk had informed them of the attack.

Coinigy stated that several employees were targeted as the result of the campaign. Zendesk discovered the data beach on January 12, 2023 after finding that service data belonging to the company’s account was in the logging platform data. Zendesk has not released a statement regarding the attack.

