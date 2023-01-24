Finland calls for ‘time-out’ in heated Nato talks with Turkey

A time out has been called in the talks with Finland, Sweden and Turkey about joining Nato. A series of protests in Sweden over the recent days have angered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is already a member of Nato and can block applications to join.

In one of the protests, a Quran was burned, something that Turkey said was completely unacceptable. The talks between the countries hve stalled over many issues. Turkey has demanded that the two Nordic countries deport those it views as terrorists. The stalling of the talks may remain until after Turkish elections in mid-May. Helsinki’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said the two countries will join the bloc together and that there is no need to rush negotiations. The two countries have pledged to join the bloc simultaneously and submitted applications after Russia invaded Ukraine.

