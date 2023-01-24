FBI Confirms North Korean Hackers Behind $100 Million Horizon Bridge Heist

The FBI has announced that it confirmed a link between North Korean hackers and the $100 million Horizon Bridge Heist that occurred in June 2022. Horizon bridge is a platform designed to enable cryptocurrency holders to transfer assets between networks such as the Ethereum Network, Binance Chain, Bitcoin, and Harmony’s network. The attack occurred when hackers were able to obtain and decrypt private keys, enabling them to steal the funds from the bridge.

North Korea’s Lazarus hacking group was named the prime suspect after the attack was publicized. However, the FBI recently confirmed the group was behind the attack. Lazarus and other North Korean state-sponsored hackers are believed to be behind several high-profile cryptocurrency heists occurring over the past several years, including the $600 million Ronin Validator hack.

