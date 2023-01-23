Global RiskNews Briefs

Germany won’t block export of its Leopard 2 tanks, foreign minister says

23 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Germany’s foreign minister Anna Baerbock has stated that Germany will not stand in the way of Poland if they were to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine has asked the West for German-made tanks to help theme defeat Russia. 

Germany has not yet provided the vehicles and its export laws prevent other countries from sending theirs. On Sunday, Ms Baerbock said Poland had not asked for export permission. She stated that if Poland were to ask, Germany would not stand in the way.

