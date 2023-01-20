Two politicians have spent the night inside Lebanon’s parliament building to protest MP’s failure to elect a new president for the 11th time. The two, Najat Saliba and Melhem Khalaf refused to leave the chamber until after the latest round of voting.

The outgoing president’s term ended on October 31 and a replacement should have been voted in before he left. The various sectarian parties in Lebanon’s parliament, however, have not agreed on a successor. The two politicians spent the night without electricity, but received food from various people. Both politicians are from the Forces of Change bloc and say their sit-in will continue until a new president is agreed upon.

Read More: Lebanon MPs sit in as 11th vote for president fails