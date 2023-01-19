Global RiskNews Briefs

Fire at Armenian military barracks kills at least 15 people

19 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

A fire that broke out at a military unit in Azat village in Arminia’s province of Gegharkunik has killed at least 15 men and injured three. The fire in the eastern province broke out in the barracks of an engineer and sniper company of a military unit. The three men who were injured are in serious condition. 

The fire broke out at 1:30am on Thursday under unknown circumstances. Azat lies near the border with Azerbaijan, a country that was at war with Armenia in 2020 over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The six week conflict killed at least 6,500 people. Tensions between the two countries flared up again recently as Azerbaijani civilians protested along the Lachin Corridor, the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. Yerevan has called the action a government-endorsed blockage.

