German defense minister resigns after blunders

16 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned after a series of mistakes and PR disasters. Her resignation comes during a time of increasing pressure on Berlin to allow the delivery of German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. Lambrecht was mocked after her announcement that Germany would support Ukraine by sending them 5,000 military helmets.

She was also criticized for failing to improve Germany’s armed forces. Her failure occurred despite her provision of €100bn for the task after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. During her time as defense minister, it was also revealed that she had taken her son on a trip in a military helicopter. Finally, an awkward video posted on New Year’s Eve talked about her positive personal encounters she experienced during the war in Ukraine. This video undermined her support in political circles. In her resignation, Lambrecht said that the media focus on her didn’t allow for fact-based reporting and discussion about soldiers or security policy in the interest of German citizens.

