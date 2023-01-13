Russia claims control of salt mine town Soledar

Russia has stated that it has captured the Ukrainian town of Soledar after a long battle. Claiming the salt-mine town has been called an important step for its offensive. The victory would allow Russian troops to move to Bakhmut to cut off the Ukrainian forces there.

Ukrainian officials claim the fight for Soledar is still going on. The town is relatively small with a population of 10,000 and its strategic significance is debatable. If it is confirmed that Russian forces have seized control of it, the Kremlin will be relieved. The terrain of the town is scarred by missile strikes and hardly any walls remain standing. The battles for Soledar and Bakhmut have been described as some of the bitterest of the war.

