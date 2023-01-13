CyberNews Briefs

Royal Mail’s Attackers Linked to Russia-Backed LockBit

13 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

The LockBit ransomware group has been tied to another prolific cyberattack targeting the UK’s postal service. The attack occurred in January of this year and severely disrupted Royal Mail’s international deliveries. During the attack, printers located at a distribution site in Belfast begun to print ransom notes stating that the LockBit Black Ransomware had stolen and encrypted the organization’s data. LockBit made recent headlines for hacking SickKids, Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children. The group later apologized for the attack and offered up the decryptor for free.

The ‘Black’ ransomware developed by LockBit is the latest version of the group’s encryptor. It first appeared in June 2022 and includes code used by the Black Matter ransomware group, which is now defunct. The Black encryptor is part of the group’s third project and differs rom 2.0 as it has new ways to pressure and extort victims such as new negotiation possibilities. Options include paying a specific fee to extend the timer by 24 hours, fees to destroy all data, or download the data immediately.

Read More: Royal Mail’s Attackers Linked to Russia-Backed LockBit

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

UK Schools Hit by Mass Leak of Confidential Data

January 13, 2023

US Family Planning Non-Profit MFHS Confirms Ransomware Attack

January 12, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2