Irregular EU border crossings hit ‘highest’ level since 2016

13 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

The number of irregular border crossing in the European Union increased by 64% last year. This is the highest level since 2016 according to the EU’s border and coast guard agency on Friday. The agency’s preliminary calculations found 330,000 entries, with 45% of these entries in the Western Balkan region. 

2021 also had a steep rise in irregular boarder crossings. The Central Mediterranean route accounted for over 100,000 crossings, over 50% more than in 2021. The latest numbers did not include the millions of Ukrainian refugees entering the EU since February due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

