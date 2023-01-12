UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks

The head of the world’s 12th largest oil company has been named to lead the COP28 global climate talks later this year in Dubai. The chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will lead the summit. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber is also the minister for industry and advanced technology for the United Arab Emirates, the host of the COP28 summit this year.

There are concerns that there is a conflict of interest between his oil business and the goal of the summit to push countries to reduce their production and use of fossil fuels. COP28 already hosted some controversy due to the hosts, the UAE, being one of the world’s largest producers of oil and gas. There are concerns that the global climate change talks are facing increasing influence from fossil fuel interests. While Mr Al Jaber is the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, he is also chairman of Masdar, the government-owned renewable energy company that he helped create.

