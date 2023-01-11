Arrests ordered for top officials after capital stormed

Judicial authorities in Brazil have called for the arrest of top public officials after rioters overran government buildings. The former commander of the military police is one of the officials that has been arrested. Brazil’s former public security chief Anderson Torres and other officials who were deemed responsible for acts or omissions that lead to the riots may also be arrested.

The current police commander was dismissed from his position after the rioters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court. The rioting occurred a week after the new president of Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn into office. Approximately 1,500 people have been arrested and police officials have five days to formally charge them. Lula has accused security forces of neglecting their duties and not stopping the acts.

