Chinese military stages large-scale military exercises around Taiwan

10 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

28 warplanes were sent across the median line of the Taiwan Strait by China on Sunday. This was the first large-scale military exercise of the year around the island.. The planes were among 57 others spotted near Taiwan, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters. H-6 bombers, drones and an early warning and reconnaissance aircraft were seen near Taiwan during the exercises as well. 

Taiwan had aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems respond to the Chinese activities. A PLA aircraft crossed the median line in seven places and flew through Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone south of the island. A similar combat exercise had also been carried out on December 25, 2022.

