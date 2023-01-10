28 warplanes were sent across the median line of the Taiwan Strait by China on Sunday. This was the first large-scale military exercise of the year around the island.. The planes were among 57 others spotted near Taiwan, including J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighters. H-6 bombers, drones and an early warning and reconnaissance aircraft were seen near Taiwan during the exercises as well.

Taiwan had aircraft, navy vessels and land-based missile systems respond to the Chinese activities. A PLA aircraft crossed the median line in seven places and flew through Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone south of the island. A similar combat exercise had also been carried out on December 25, 2022.

Read More: Chinese military stages large-scale military exercises around Taiwan