Ukraine enhances defenses in east amid relentless Russian attacks

Ukraine has stated that it is strengthening its forces around Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region to repel attacks there by the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Kyiv has sent reinforcements to Soledar, near Bakhmut, where the situation was difficult.

Ukraine revealed that Russia attempted to storm the city from different directions and used the Wagnerites in the battle. The founder of Wagner has been trying to capture Bakhmut for months, due to its network of mines. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Sunday that both Bakhmut and Soledar were holding on despite the months of attacks.

