Five Guys, a US-based fast food restaurant chain, recently released a statement to its customers disclosing a data breach that occurred in September of 2022 and exposed sensitive customer data. The breach allegedly took place when an unauthorized party was able to access a file server and obtain information belonging to employees such as names, social security numbers, and driver license numbers. The information could be used in additional attacks, such as identity fraud, credit fraud, phishing, and more.

Security researchers theorize that the data breach could also lead to scams and mule recruitment lures delivered to the victims’ inboxes. It is unlikely that the attack itself will have further implications for Five Guys, as it was the employees who were the most impacted. Five Guys waited several months to disclose the breach and it is unclear what caused the delay.

Read More: Five Guys Discloses Data Breach Affecting Employee PII