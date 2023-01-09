Global RiskNews Briefs

Brazil’s state organs slam ‘terrorist’ pro-Bolsonaro riots

09 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with leaders of both houses of Congress and the chief justice of the Supreme Court condemned the violent actions by the far-right supporters of the former President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend. A pro-Bolsonaro mob stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace demanding that the newly elected president be ousted. 

The vandalized buildings will be inspected for evidence such as fingerprints or images to find the culprits of the invasion. The Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said the rioters intended to spark similar actions across the nation. The actions were equated to terrorism and the stoking of a coup by the Justice Minister Falvio Dino. He also stated that authorities have started tracking the people who paid for buses for transportation for the protestors. 1,200 people have been detained so far, and 230 suspected rioters were arrested on Sunday.

