Three members of the security force have died in conflict in the state of Sinaloa after the arrest of a son of El Chapo, a notorious Mexican drug kingpin. Ovidio Guzmán-López alleged himself to be a leader of his father’s former cartel. He was captured in Culiacán and was transferred to Mexico City.

After his arrest, angry gang members set up roadblocks, set vehicles on fire and attacked a local airport. Two planes were hit by gunfire in the conflict and over 100 flights were canceled at three airports. 18 people were admitted to hospitals after the attacks. Guzmán-López is accused of leading a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. It is one of the largest drug-trafficking organizations in the world. His father, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, is serving a life sentence in the US after being found guilty in 2019 of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Read More: Deadly riots grip Mexican state after arrest of El Chapo’s son