Chad says it foiled ‘destabilization’ attempt by officers

Chad’s government stated that its security forces stopped an attempt by a group of army officers to destabilize the country and undermine constitutional order. The plan was created by 11 officers and was led by the president of the Chadian Human Rights Organization. Security forces arrested those responsible after December 8.

A formal investigation into the violation of the constitutional order, criminal association, illegal firearm possession and complicity has been opened. The investigating magistrate has charged and ordered the detention of the parties responsible. Berdei Targuio, the president of the Chadian Human Rights Organization, had been charged in February of 2021 with undermining the constitutional order after writing that the previous leader, General Idriss Deby Itno was seriously ill. Demonstrations held on October 20 of last year marked the date when the military government in Chad had promised to cede power, a deadline that has since been extended by two years. In the demonstrations, 50 people died, including 10 members of the security forces.

