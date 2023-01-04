South Korea’s president has stated that Washington and Seoul are discussing conducting joint exercises using nuclear assets. US President Biden has since played down the claim. President Yoon Suk-yeol stated that the goal of the drills would be to practice extended deterrence methods. Although South Korea does not possess its own nuclear weapons, it is protected under the US nuclear umbrella. Mr. Suk-yeol said that the drills would consist of planning, information sharing, and training.

US President Biden denied the claim that he is discussing the possibility of joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, however, South Korea’s presidential office has maintained their statement. President Biden may have been referring to the “joint” part of the statement, which is typically used for exercises involving more than one nuclear power. In this instance, the US is the only participant with nuclear weapons.

Read More: South Korea-U.S. Military Drills Could Use Nuclear Assets, President Yoon Suk-yeol Says