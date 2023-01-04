Google to Pay Indiana $20 Million to Resolve Privacy Suit

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has confirmed that Google will pay Indiana roughly $20 million to resolve a lawsuit regarding alleged deceptive location tracking practices. The state of Indiana sued the technology giant due to an investigation that concluded Google continued to track users’ location data after they opted out. Indiana found that the users who disabled the “location history” feature were subject to further tracking practices by Google. Rokita filed a separate lawsuit against the company, he confirmed.

Additionally, Rokita stated that the settlement marked Indiana’s commitment to protect the state from big technology companies and their cyber intrusions in data practices. The initial investigation occurred after the Associated Press found evidence of the continued tracking. Google did not admit to any fault as part of the settlement, and issued a lengthy statement testifying that it has introduced increased transparency and tools to minimize data collection such as auto-delete controls as a default for all new users.

