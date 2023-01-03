Israeli Missile Strikes Briefly Shut Damascus Airport, Syria Says

On Monday, Syria reported that Israel launches missiles on Damascus’s international airport. The assault killed two military personnel and forced the facility to briefly shut down. The move marks the latest attack that targets a key Iran ally in the region. The strikes occurred at 2 a.m. local time and caused damage to the airport. Syria’s Transportation Ministry reported that the airport reopened the next morning after dealing with a series of missiles throughout the night.

The Israeli military did not release a comment regarding the attack. This is common as Israeli officials generally decline to comment on airstrikes in Syria. The attack is likely the latest move in a long shadow war occurring between Israel and Iran but playing out throughout the Middle East, especially in Syria. In the past five years, Israel has conducted more than 400 airstrikes in Syria targeting alleged Iranian military assets.

