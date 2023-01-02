CyberNews Briefs

Experts Warn ChatGPT Could Democratize Cybercrime

02 Jan 2023 OODA Analyst

A new artificial intelligence bot that has quickly become very popular could be utilized by cybercriminals for nefarious purposes, including learning how to craft attacks and write ransomware. ChatGPT was released last month and has already surpassed one million users on the platform. The chatbot leverages vast volumes of data spanning the internet to answer questions with apparent authority in natural language.

Security researchers have warned that the software could be leveraged by aspiring cybercriminals. Picus Security co-founder Suleyman Ozarslan was able to use the ChatGPT bot to create a convincing World Cup phishing campaign and write macOS ransomware. The bot did flag that the phishing script could be used for bad purposes, however, the script was still produced. ChatGPT is programmed not to write ransomware directly, but Ozarslan stated that he was still able to get results.

Read More: Experts Warn ChatGPT Could Democratize Cybercrime

