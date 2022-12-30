Russia Follows Ukraine Missile Barrage With Wave of Armed Drones

Overnight, Russia launched more than one dozen armed drones targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The missiles struck and set fire to a district government building in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian authorities. Ukrainian air defenses were successful in mitigating and shooting down at least 16 of the drones, two of which were downed approaching Kyiv and five over the capital city. The drones were Iranian-made, Ukrainian authorities confirmed.

One of the drones hit an administrative building in Kyiv, causing a fire and windows to blow out in nearby buildings. The fire was later extinguished by Ukrainian rescue services. Ukraine’s Air Force Command East published what it claimed to be a video of debris from some of the drones downed by Ukrainian forces. The total extent of the damage remains unclear.

