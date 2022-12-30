Cybersecurity Leaders Outline Future Trends Ahead of Infosecurity Europe 2023

Infosecurity Europe’s community of cybersecurity leaders predict that the global political unrest from this year will continue to plague 2023 and cause serious issues for the security industry. However, the leaders believe that stricter regulations and new developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more will mean that the security industry will be better positioned to deal with threats in the new year.

Infosecurity Europe requested that its network of cybersecurity leaders analyze potential major trends that might be coming over the next year. Some of the concerns raised include the political landscape, cyber weapons, nation-state cyber threat actors, and more. Enhancements in AI could help mitigate some of the human weakness that is the cause of many security incidents.

