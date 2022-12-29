Global RiskNews Briefs

UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers

29 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, the United Nations announced that it has suspended some of its programs in Afghanistan due to the Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers. The programs were referred to as “time-critical,” especially given the incoming harsh winter weather. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups stated that further activities will likely need to be paused as well due to the critical role that female aid workers provide. The statement says that the UN cannot deliver “principled” humanitarian assistance without its female workers.

Furthermore, the UN says that banning women from humanitarian work will create immediate and life-threatening consequences for Afghans. Although the UN will continue to operate some critical activities, they will be impeded. The organization plans to assess the scope, parameters, and consequences of the ban and the consequences it has on humanitarian operations.

