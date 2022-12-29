Opposition governor’s arrest stirs anger in Bolivia

In Bolivia, violent protests have broken out across the nation in the wake of the arrest of a powerful opposition politician, Luis Fernando Camacho. Camacho is the right-wing governor of the Santa Cruz province and was detained by armed police during an investigation that resembled a kidnapping, according to his supporters. Camacho is responsible for leading the protests leading to the resignation of former president Evo Morales, a left-wing politician.

Camacho is one of the most divisive Bolivian politicians and has both a large amount of supporters and opposers. Camacho has led protests against the current government of Luis Arce as well as former president Morales. Camacho was allegedly arrested as part of an investigation into Morales’s departure from office in 2019. The departure is being investigated as a coup d’état. Camacho was issued an arrest warrant in October that states he is facing charges of terrorism, however, no further details were given for the reasoning behind his arrest.