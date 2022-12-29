Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 19 dead in blaze on Thai border in Casino Fire

Cambodian authorities have confirmed that at least 19 people have died after a fire spread through a Cambodian hotel-casino that lies on the border with Thailand. Hundreds of people were in the building, the Grand Diamond City, when the fire broke out on Wednesday. Videos shared to social media appear to show people jumping or falling from upper floors to avoid the blaze. The venue employs 400 workers and many Thai nationals were guests at the time of the incident.

Many of those who died are believed to have been trapped on the upper floors. The death toll could be higher as rescue teams continue to sort through the wreckage. Rescue operations were impeded by dense smoke at the onset of the incident. Poipet, where the hotel is located, is a key crossing point between Thailand and Cambodia. Many injured individuals were sent to Thailand for treatment. The cause of the fire remains unknown and under investigation.

