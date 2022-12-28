TikTok’s Parent Company Admits Using the Platform’s Data to Track Journalists

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has confirmed that it used data collected by the popular social media platform to track journalists. ByteDance stated that it accessed data from the app to track reporters from the Financial Times and Buzzfeed in an attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media. ByteDance’s general counsel Eric Andersen admitted to the tracking in an email that was shared to the press. Staff at TikTok had obtained the IP addresses of the journalists, seeking to identify whether they were in the same location as ByteDance colleagues who were suspected of disclosing confidential information pertaining to ByteDance and TikTok. However, the plan was ultimately unsuccessful as the IP addresses only revealed approximate location data.

Anderson stated that he condemned the act, which he admitted violated the company’s code of conduct. Additionally, he stated that all of the employees involved in the scheme were fired from the company, including two in China and two in the US. The Financial Times spoke out briefly about the matter, stating that spying on reporters or intimidating their sources is unacceptable.

