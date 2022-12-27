Serbia puts troops on high alert over rising tensions

The Serbian army says it is at its highest level of readiness due to weeks of increasing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, says he will protect the Serbian people and preserve the country.

There are some media claims in Serbia that Pristina is preparing an attack on ethnic Serb areas in north Kosovo but the government in Pristina has not made any comments about the allegations. Kosovo broke away from Serbia during a war in 1998-1999. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state and the ethnic Serbs who live in Kosovo do not either. Belgrade has accused Kosovo of plotting terrorism against Serbs in areas with high populations of ethnic Serbs. In response, Pristina says Belgrade has set up roadblocks in majority Serb areas of north Kosovo on December 10. The European Union has been attempting to mediate and to persuade Serbia and Kosovo to work to find a political solution.

