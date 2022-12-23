Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea sold arms to Russia’s Wagner group, US says

23 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for use in Ukraine. The White House said the shipment, allegedly containing battlefield missiles and rockets, violated UN Security Council resolutions. The US also stated it would announce further sanctions on Wagner.

Fighters from Wagner have increased from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine. The group has been active in Syria and African countries recently and has been accused of war crimes and human rights abuses repeatedly. Wagner is reportedly searching for arms suppliers for its military operations in Ukraine and the US national security spokesman estimates that Wagner is spending over $100 million a month in Ukraine. Both North Korea and Wagner deny the claims made by the United States. 

Read More: North Korea sold arms to Russia’s Wagner group, US says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

NASA and Russia weigh options for astronaut return after spacecraft leak

December 23, 2022

North Korea has hacked $1.2 billion in crypto and other assets for its economy

December 22, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2