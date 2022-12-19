Social Blade Confirms Data Breach Exposing PII on the Dark Web

Social Blade, a social media data analytics tool, has announced that it suffered from a data breach that occurred on December 14 and exposed personally identifiable information belonging to users. The data was identified for sale on the dark web, the company stated. Social Blade did not issue a public warning regarding the incident, but it did reach out to the users impacted via email. One of the users reposted the letter to Ycombinator.

The letter states that the attacker or attackers leveraged a vulnerability in the Social Blade website to steal the data. The company assured its users that the exposed data did not include credit card information. The data impacted includes email addresses, IP addresses, home addresses, and hashed passwords.

