10 dead, including 5 children, as fire rips through apartment block in Lyon, France

16 Dec 2022

At least 10 people were killed in a fire at an eight-story apartment building Friday morning in a suburb of the French city of Lyon. Four people remain in critical condition and another ten suffered minor injuries from the fire in Vaulx-en-Velin. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the children who were killed ranged in age from 3 to 15 years old. 

The fire has since been put out. French Prime MInister Elisabeth Borne offered her solidarity and support to the victims and their loved ones from the tragedy. Around 170 firefighters and 65 fire engines were sent to the scene. The emergency services were alerted around 3:12 a.m. local time on Friday morning. The fire engulfed the top three floors of the building and was put out around 6 a.m.

