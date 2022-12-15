Feds Hit DDoS-for-Hire Services with 48 Domain Seizures

The Department of Justice announced that US authorities have charged six individuals in connection with offering and conducting DDoS for hire services that resulted in attacks on millions of targets. Four defendants were charged in Los Angeles in connection with the services, which were named RoyalStresser.com. An additional two people were charged in Alaska for helping to run the services.

The FBI is also working to seize 48 domains associated with the cybercriminal operation’s booter services. The DDoS attacks were allegedly launched with the individuals’ and their resources to impact millions of victims such as education institutions, government agencies, and gaming platforms, among others. The takedowns occurred before a busy season for DDoS attacks targeting the gaming sector, the holiday season. The recent operation to take down the group is part of ongoing efforts on behalf of US authorities to crack down on criminal conduct that threatens internet infrastructure.

