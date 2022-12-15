AgentTesla Remains Most Prolific Malware in November, Emotet and Qbot Grow

According to a recent report released by Check Point Research detailing the most prolific malware in November 2022, Emotet has returned as one of the most prevalent malware strains identified in the wild. The Trojan Qbot also made the list, for the first time since 2021. Check Point also found that the Raspberry Robin worm had an influx in use this past November. Despite the other movement on the list, AgentTesla remained the most prevalent malware in November 2022, impacting 6% of organizations worldwide.

The education and research industries remained the most impacted industry globally in November. Check Point also found that the top exploited vulnerabilities in November were leveraging a directory traversal flaw located on different web servers and stemming from an input validation error. The vulnerability impacted 46% of organizations globally. For mobile attacks and threats, Anubis was the most prevalent malware in November. Hydra and AlienBot took the second and third slots on the list of mobile malware.

