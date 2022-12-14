DR Congo floods leave more than 120 dead in Kinshasa

Over 120 people have been killed after the worst floods in years occurred in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Major roads in Kinshasa were submerged and several homes collapsed. Many of those who died were in hillside areas which suffered landslides on Tuesday.

A three-day period of national mourning has been announced by the government. Entire neighborhoods were flooded and houses and roads were ripped apart by sinkholes. Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde led a government delegation through Kinshasa on Tuesday to assess the damage. Officials are searching for more bodies. Also on Tuesday, the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo joined the United States in blaming climate change for the tragedy.

