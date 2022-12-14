Global RiskNews Briefs

DR Congo floods leave more than 120 dead in Kinshasa

14 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Over 120 people have been killed after the worst floods in years occurred in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Major roads in Kinshasa were submerged and several homes collapsed. Many of those who died were in hillside areas which suffered landslides on Tuesday. 

A three-day period of national mourning has been announced by the government. Entire neighborhoods were flooded and houses and roads were ripped apart by sinkholes. Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde led a government delegation through Kinshasa on Tuesday to assess the damage. Officials are searching for more bodies. Also on Tuesday, the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo joined the United States in blaming climate change for the tragedy.

Read More: DR Congo floods leave more than 120 dead in Kinshasa

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand

December 8, 2022

‘Loss and damage’ negotiations dominate COP27’s final day

November 18, 2022
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2