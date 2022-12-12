Global RiskNews Briefs

Peru’s new leader proposes early election amid protests

12 Dec 2022 OODA Analyst

Amid ongoing political tension, Peru’s new president Dina Boluarte is proposing holidng election sin April 2024 rather than 2 years later as scheduled. A state of emergency has also been declared in the areas of heavy protests. During the protests, two teenagers were killed in clashes between the protestors and the police. 

Ms Boluarte was sword in as president on Wednesday after previous president, Pedro Castillo was impeached after attempting to dissolve Congress. In a surprise turn around from her original statements when taking office, she announced on Monday she would submit a bill to Congress to hold elections in April of 2024 rather than 2026. She had originally stated that she would serve the remainder of Mr Castillo’s five-year term.

